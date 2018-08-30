  • search

Kerala distress relief fund received Rs 728 Crore till Aug 28

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Thiruvanthapuram, Aug 30: Kerala Chief Minister distress relief fund (CMDRF) has received Rs. 738 Crores till August 28.

    Indian Navy supplies Food and materials to the flood affected people of Chengannur district of the Kerala, on Wednesday August 22, 2018.
    Indian Navy supplies Food and materials to the flood affected people of Chengannur district of the Kerala, on Wednesday August 22, 2018.

    According to a report in The Times of India, as many as 3.91 lakh persons have so far contributed to CMDRF since August 14. The humanitarian aid received by the state's CMDRF has surpassed all other relief funds.

    Also Read | Kerala: Navy to take up restoration work in 2 villages, says Admiral Sunil Lanba

    Monetary donations given to help flood victims in Kerala will entail tax benefits under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act, 1961. However, one must donate through registered aid agencies, or preferably, to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. In fact, donations made to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund and Prime Minister's National Relief Fund by individuals, trusts and organisation will get 100% exemption as per income tax rule under Section 80G(2)(iii hf).

    Meanwhile, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "We should discuss and decide whether rehabilitation should be done in the areas which are prone to landslide and floods."

    Also Read | The loss due to Kerala floods could be well over Rs 20,000 crore

    The central government had released Rs. 600 crore to flood-hit Kerala as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ( Rs 500 crore) and Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Rs 100 crore) during their visits to the state.

    Read more about:

    kerala floods kerala pinarayi vijayan

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue