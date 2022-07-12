YouTube
    Kerala: Crude bomb hurled at RSS Office in Kannur district

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kannur, July 12: A crude bomb was hurled at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office at Payyannur in the Kannur district of Kerala. Window glasses of the building were shattered in the incident which occurred around 1 am, police said.

    Kerala: Bomb hurled at RSS office in Kannur district, no loss of life reported | Oneindia News *News

    No casualty has been reported and motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, the cops said. The number of attackers is not yet known and CCTV footage of the area was being examined to ascertain the same, police said.

    Visuals from RSS office in Payyannur, Kannur which was allegedly bombed early this morning
    Visuals from RSS office in Payyannur, Kannur which was allegedly bombed early this morning. Image courtesy: ANI

    The CCTV visuals of the attack showed several explosions within the boundary wall of the RSS office. The attack comes days after a bomb was hurled at the wall of CPI(M)'s state headquarters, AKG Centre, on the night of June 30. It has to be noted that the attacker in that case is yet to be identified by police, as per a PTI report.

    An FIR under relevant provisions of the Explosives Act has been registered and the investigation was going on to trace the people behind the attack, they added.

    Meanwhile, the RSS has accused CPI(M) workers of 'carrying out' the attack.

