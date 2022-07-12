Kerala: Crude bomb hurled at RSS Office in Kannur district

India

oi-Prakash KL

Kannur, July 12: A crude bomb was hurled at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office at Payyannur in the Kannur district of Kerala. Window glasses of the building were shattered in the incident which occurred around 1 am, police said.

No casualty has been reported and motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, the cops said. The number of attackers is not yet known and CCTV footage of the area was being examined to ascertain the same, police said.

The CCTV visuals of the attack showed several explosions within the boundary wall of the RSS office. The attack comes days after a bomb was hurled at the wall of CPI(M)'s state headquarters, AKG Centre, on the night of June 30. It has to be noted that the attacker in that case is yet to be identified by police, as per a PTI report.

An FIR under relevant provisions of the Explosives Act has been registered and the investigation was going on to trace the people behind the attack, they added.

Meanwhile, the RSS has accused CPI(M) workers of 'carrying out' the attack.