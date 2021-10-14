Low pressure area formed in Bay of Bengal, Odisha likely to get light to moderate rains in next 24 hours

Kerala continues to receive heavy rain; Orange Alert issued for 6 districts

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 14: Several parts of Kerala continued to receive heavy rains on Thursday as the weatherman issued an ''orange alert'' for six northern districts indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall there.

According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Orange Alert was issued for Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts and a Yellow Alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts.

It also said the southern state was expected to receive widespread rainfall for the next three days from today under the influence of a low pressure area, formed in the Arabian Sea off Lakshadweep area.

"A Low Pressure Area has formed over East central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea off Lakshadweep area . It is likely to move east­ southeast wards as a Low Pressure Area towards Kerala coast during next 48 hours," the IMD said.

Under the influence of the above, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala during October 14-16, it added.

Meanwhile, the four shutters of Neyyar Dam here, managed by the state Irrigation Department, would be raised by a total of 160 cm by afternoon as the capital city received widespread rainfall, authorities here said.

They were already raised by a total of 120 cm (30 cm each), the district collector said here in a statement on Thursday.

Thursday, October 14, 2021, 14:40 [IST]