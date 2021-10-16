YouTube
    Kerala continues to receive heavy rain, IMD issues red alert in Ernakulam

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Oct 16: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued red alert in 5 districts, Orange alert 7 districts.

    Kerala continues to receive heavy rain, IMD issues red alert in Ernakulam

    According to the weather department, thunderstorm with moderate rainfall and gusty winds speed reaching 40 Kmph is likely at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts over Lakshadweep.

    Red alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts.

    Orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alapuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram,Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

    It also said the southern state was expected to receive widespread rainfall for the next three days from today under the influence of a low pressure area, formed in the Arabian Sea off Lakshadweep area.

    "A Low Pressure Area has formed over East central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea off Lakshadweep area . It is likely to move east¬ southeast wards as a Low Pressure Area towards Kerala coast during next 48 hours," the IMD said.

    Under the influence of the above, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala during October 14-16, it added.

    Meanwhile, the four shutters of Neyyar Dam here, managed by the state Irrigation Department, would be raised by a total of 160 cm by afternoon as the capital city received widespread rainfall, authorities here said.

    They were already raised by a total of 120 cm (30 cm each), the district collector said here in a statement on Thursday.

