    Kerala confirms 3rd case of coronavirus; Union Health Ministry issues fresh travel advisory

    Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 03: The Kerala health ministry on Monday has confirmed the third case of Coronavirus in the state. Amid the outbreak of the deadly nCoV virus, India has issued a fresh travel advisory to China.

    Earlier, two positive cases of Novel Coronavirus have been reported in the state.

    The patients had a travel history from China. Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja has confirmed that the student is in an isolation ward at Kanhangad district hospital in Kasaragod district. And her condition is stable.

    Out of the 104 samples tested till Sunday, three have been tested positive. This is the third positive case reported from Kerala. The two earlier positive cases were reported from Thrissur and Alapuzha districts of Kerala

    The patients were kept in the isolation ward in the hospital and were being closely monitored. Both the patients are currently stable and have been kept in isolation.

    Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 361 in China

    Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a fresh travel advisory on Monday urging people to refrain from visiting China.

