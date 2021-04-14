Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who tested positive for COVID-19, discharged from hospital

More than 50 jail inmates, 11 staffers under treatment for coronavirus in Delhi

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 14: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 8,was discharged from the Government Medical College at Kozhikode on Wednesday. A medical bulletin said the chief minister was admitted on April 8 with positive COVID report.

"He is asymptomatic and has tested Covid negative," it said.

In a Facebook post after his discharge, Vijayan said the doctors and staff had provided the best possible care to him.

"Have returned home as I have been discharged after being cured from COVID-19. The doctors and staff of Kozhikode Medical College provided the best possible care. The people of the state have given huge support," the Chief Minister said and thanked everyone.

Vijayan, the CPI(M) candidate from Dharmadam in Kannur, had travelled extensively throughout the state during the campaign for the April 6 Assembly polls. He had also participated in a road show at Dharmadam on the last day of the campaign.