Kerala CM hints at region-wise restrictions; Lockdown strategy to change after June 16

Thiruvananthapuram, June 14: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the lockdown strategy of COVID-19 in Kerala would change from June 16 (Wednesday) and would be implemented region-wise based on the situation. "The lockdown strategy will change after June 16.

Depending on the Covid-19 situation, restrictions will be imposed region-wise. It will be implemented by local bodies. Further details about it will be declared tomorrow," CM Vijayan said.

The chief minister's comments came as 7,719 people in the state tested positive for COVID-19 on the day while 161 more people succumbed to the infection, as the death toll climbed to 11,342.

Earlier, the state government extended the then ongoing COVID-19 restrictions till June 16 with complete lockdown on June 12 and 13. However, shops selling essential items and those selling raw materials for industry and construction materials would be allowed to remain functional, the chief minister said.

"Lockdown extended till 16 June all over Kerala. Complete lockdown on 12 & 13 June. Stores selling essential commodities, raw materials for industries (including packaging), construction materials and banks will continue to function as they do now," the CMO had announced in a tweet.

On May 8, strict lockdown was imposed in Kerala for the first time since the advent of the second wave of COVID-19 and has been extended thrice since then. Previously, a triple lockdown was imposed on four districts reporting a very high number of cases namely Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram. Later it was revoked as cases declined.

