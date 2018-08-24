Kerala CM assures Rs 10,000 to even those who leave relief camps

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 24: In a major relief to those who have been forced to take refuge in relief camps due to devastation in Kerala due to incessant rains and floods, the state government has announced that "Rs.10,000 will be transferred to the bank accounts of people who will leave relief camps".

Several people who have been in the relief camps for weeks are now stating as to how would they return back to their normal lives when the homes are devastated by floods.

"Rs.10,000 will be transferred to the bank accounts of people who will leave relief camps and also to the people who have already left," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan told the media.

Kerala is slowly trying to cripple back to normalcy after heavy rains and flood left the state devastated.

The central government has already announced Rs 600 crore in aid, and also assured relief materials including food grain, medicines would be provided. While the flood-battered state has asked for a Rs 2,600 crore special package from the Centre for its Rs 20,000 crore losses, the latter has so far extended Rs 600 crore in help.