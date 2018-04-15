Kerala banker expelled for celebrating Kathua girl’s murder booked by cops

Vishnu Nandakumar, a Malayali bank employees has been booked by the police after he made uncharitable comments on the social media about the Kathua incident. The police have booked him under Section 153a of the Indian Penal Code that deals with promoting enmity between different religions.

Nandakumar is incidentally the nephew of BJP state general secretary Radhakrishnan. He had earned the wrath of the social media and later lost his job after he posted a comment on Facebook against the 8 year old girl who was gangraped and murdered in Kathua, Jammu.

Vishnu Nandakumar, an assistant manager of the Palarivattom branch of Kotak Mahindra Bank, made the post on FB spewing verbal abuse on the girl.

His comment went viral and scores of FB users came up against him. People started posting comments against him on the official page of the bank. Even the bank received calls demanding action against him.

The post by Vishnu reads: "Good that she was killed at this age. Otherwise, she would have grown up and come back as a suicide bomber against India."Over 34,000 comments were posted on the bank's FB wall seeking his dismissal. Many even threatened to close their account with the bank if action was not taken against him.

The bank which said that he was sacked for poor performance also condemned his post.

"We have terminated Vishnu Nandakumar from the services of the bank on Wednesday, April 11 for poor performance. It is extremely disheartening such comments are being made in the aftermath of such tragedy by anyone including an ex-employee. We strongly condemn this statement," the bank also said.

