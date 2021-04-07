Kerala assembly elections 2021: Youth League worker killed in post-poll clash in Kannur

YouTube
    Kannur, Apr 07: A 22-year-old Youth League activist, who was seriously injured in a post-poll clash between workers of the CPI(M) and the IUML in Koothuparamba constituency, died in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

    The clash broke out in Paral area around 8 pm on Tuesday over allegations of bogus voting, they said. The Youth League worker, Mansur, had suffered injuries to his leg and was rushed to a private hospital in Kozhikode. He succumbed to the injuries, police said.

    The Youth league is the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally of the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Mansur's brother, a UDF poll agent, was also injured in the clash, police said.

    The IUML has alleged that a group of CPI(M) workers hurled bombs at them before attacking the two with sharp weapons.

    Koothuparamba assembly constituency in the northern Kerala district of Kannur witnessed a fierce contest between KP Mohanan of the Lok Janatantrik Dal, a partner of the ruling CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Pottankandy Abdullah of the IUML.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 8:52 [IST]
