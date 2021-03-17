YouTube
    Kerala assembly election: PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress quits NDA, to merge with Joseph faction

    By
    |

    Kochi, Mar 17: The Kerala Congressheaded by former Union Minister PC Thomas on Wednesday quitthe NDA alleging that his party was neglected by the BJP-led alliance when theseats were allocated for the April 6 polls.

    PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress quits NDA, to merge with Joseph faction

    The faction led by Thomas would merge with the Kerala Congress headed by senior leader P J Joseph, which is a constituent of the Congress-led UDF. Thomas was elected as MP in NDA ticket from then Muvattupuzha seat in 2004 Lok Sabha polls.

    Kerala elections 2021: Discontent in Kerala Congress over selection of candidates

    The Kerala Congress leader, who was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government, said his party was given four seats in the 2016 Assembly polls but not a single seat was allocated this time.

    Thomas said the BJP leadership had offered him Pala assembly seat but he did not opt for it due to some personal reasons. The Joseph -led Kerala Congress said both the parties will merge today. It said Thomas has agreed to accept P J Joseph as the party's chairman and leader.

