Kerala: Another RSS worker attacked, condition critical

A group of unidentified persons attacked a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in Kerala's Kannur region on Tuesday evening. The incident took place in Kathiroor and the condition of the attacked individual is said to be critical. He has been rushed to a nearby hospital, said reports.

Although it is not yet clear as to who carried out the attack, many RSS workers have been attacked by the CPI (M) members in the past.

On November 12, an RSS worker was hacked to death by alleged activists of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala. The victim has been identified as Anand, one of the accused in the murder of CPM worker Fazil. He was out on bail.

In October, an RSS worker was hacked allegedly by CPI(M) workers in Kerala. The incident took place at Muzhuppilangad near Thalassery in the politically volatile Kannur district of Kerala.

