Kerala: 2-day-old baby girl flushed down toilet at clinic, police launch probe

The body of a two-day-old baby which was flushed down a toilet was recovered in Kerala's Palakkad. The body was found by plumbers who were attempting to unclog the toilet.

The incident happened on Friday in the house of Abdul Rahman, who is a doctor. Rahman and his wife, who run a clinic from their home, asked the plumbers to clean the toilet. The plumbers found the head of a baby stuck in the duct of the commode while trying to unclog it.

The records of all the patients are being checked, a police officer said.

A case has been filed and investigations are underway. Meanwhile, her body has been sent to Thrissur medical college for postmortem.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day