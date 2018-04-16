Kerala: 2-day-old baby girl flushed down toilet at clinic, police launch probe

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The body of a two-day-old baby which was flushed down a toilet was recovered in Kerala's Palakkad. The body was found by plumbers who were attempting to unclog the toilet.

Kerala: 2-day-old baby girl flushed down toilet at clinic, police launch probe
Representational Image

The incident happened on Friday in the house of Abdul Rahman, who is a doctor. Rahman and his wife, who run a clinic from their home, asked the plumbers to clean the toilet. The plumbers found the head of a baby stuck in the duct of the commode while trying to unclog it.

The records of all the patients are being checked, a police officer said.

A case has been filed and investigations are underway. Meanwhile, her body has been sent to Thrissur medical college for postmortem.

Read more about:

baby, dead, kerala police

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.