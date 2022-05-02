Kerala: 16-year-old girl dies of 'food poisoning' after eating Shawarma; 18 hospitalised

Fact check: Kerala's negligence is the reason behind rise in COVID-19 cases?

Kasaragod, May 02: A 16-year-old girl died and 18 others were hospitalised on Sunday due to suspected food poisoning after they ate Shawarma at an eatery here.

Devananda, a resident of Karivallor near here, died at the Kanhangad district hospital, while undergoing treatment, police said.

A case has been registered against the juice shop, which has been sealed following investigations.

Eighteen school students were admitted to the district hospital after they fell sick, but none of them are said to be in a serious condition.

"We are expecting more cases and have asked doctors and staff from other nearby medical institutions to be present at the Cheruvathur PHC and Neeleswaram Taluk hospitals. We plan to treat people with mild issues there and those with serious conditions will be shifted to the district hospital," District Medical Officer A V Ramdas told the media.

Meanwhile, Minister M V Govindan visited the students undergoing treatment at the hospital and said the state government will ensure that quality food is served in hotels across the state.

"The government will conduct inspections across the state to ensure that the food served at restaurants is of good quality," the minister said.

According to sources, the juice shop was situated near a Tuition centre.

Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 16:06 [IST]