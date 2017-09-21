Kejriwal meets Kamal Haasan in Chennai

Amid speculations that Kamal Haasan may join politics soon, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met with the superstar at his residence in Chennai on Thursday. It is rumoured that Kejriwal is likely to offer Haasan the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) platform to pursue his career in politics.

Haasan has been very active politically of late, often times levying corruption charges against the state government.

As per the Times of India report, Haasan wanted to meet Kejriwal. A telephone conversation set the ground for a meeting that is likely to take place today. The two may discuss their views over lunch.

Tamil Nadu: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal received by Kamal Haasan's daughter Akshara Haasan in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/hgUDcsIFSc — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2017

This is not the first time Hassan is meeting the Delhi Chief Minister. Haasan had called on Kejriwal two years ago at the Delhi secretariat on September 11, 2015. Then they said to have discussed ideas related to promotion of the film industry and easing the process of shooting in the national capital.

But today's meeting gains significance after Haasan met Kerala Chief Minister P Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram. However, he denied joining the communist party.

The Delhi Chief Minister will also visit a Tamil Nadu government-run skill development centre in Chennai.

Mr Haasan had been opposing the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, whose political adversary DMK has voiced support for him.

(With agency inputs)