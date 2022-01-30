Kejriwal takes dig at Channi's decision to fight polls from 2 seats; Cites AAP's Punjab survey

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 30: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party is also in the race, took a dig at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's decision to contest Punjab polls from two seats.

"I had said that according to our survey, Channi ji is losing from Chamkaur Sahib. Today Congress has announced that it will contest from two seats. Does this mean the survey is true?" Kejriwal tweeted soon after the Congress announced third list of candidates, fielding Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib seats.

मैंने कहा था कि हमारे सर्वे के मुताबिक़ चन्नी जी चमकौर साहिब से हार रहे हैं। आज कांग्रेस ने एलान किया है कि वो दो सीटों से चुनाव लड़ेंगे। इसका मतलब सर्वे सच है? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 30, 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party has been attacking Channi ever since the ED carried out raids at many places including at the premises of Channi's nephew.

Last week, Kejriwal had cited a party survey to corroborate his claim.

Our survey is showing that Channi ji is losing from Chamkaur Sahib. People are shocked to see on TV the ED officers counting bundles of notes, said Kejriwal in a tweet.

Channi will fight the February 20 state assembly polls from the Chamkaur Sahib seat.

The Congress is seeking to retain power in Punjab where it is pitted against the AAP, the SAD-BSP and the BJP which is in alliance with Ex-CM Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal Sanyunkt.

Story first published: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 20:08 [IST]