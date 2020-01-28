Kejriwal slams BJP for imposing challans on autowallahs, who painted 'I love Kejriwal' on their auto

New Delhi, Jan 28: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the BJP is targeting auto-rickshaw drivers who have painted 'I love Kejriwal' on their autos by slapping heavy challans on them.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, tagging a media report according to which an autorickshaw driver was fined Rs 10,000 for painting 'I love Kejriwal' on his auto, Kejriwal urged the BJP to stop targeting the poor.

"The BJP through its police is making false challans of poor auto drivers. His only mistake is that he has written I love kejriwal. Such maliciousness against the poor is not right. I appeal to the BJP to stop taking revenge from the poor," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The AAP is running an 'I love Kejriwal' campaign under which people who want Arvind Kejriwal to become chief minister of Delhi again are being given pamphlets for distribution. Under the campaign, the autorickshaw drivers supporting the AAP have painted 'I love Kejriwal' on their autos'.

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court sought the response of the city's government and police and the Election Commission on a plea by an auto-rickshaw driver, who had challenged the challans and fines levied on him for putting "I love Kejriwal" posters.

Justice Navin Chawla issued the notices on the petition by Rajesh, who was fined Rs 10,000 on January 15 for putting the poster on the back of his vehicle.

Rajesh said he had put the posters and banners somewhere in September and October last year on his own will and without any allurement from any political party.