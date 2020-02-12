Kejriwal likely to take oath as Delhi CM for third time on Feb 16 at Ramlila Maidan

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 12: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on February 16th at Ramlila Maidan, according to reports.

    Meanwhile, Kejriwal has called a meeting of the party's newly-elected MLAs at his residence here on Wednesday, senior party leader Gopal Rai said. At the meeting scheduled at 11.30 am, the MLAs will choose the AAP's Legislature Party leader.

    Speaking to reporters, another AAP leader said the party was considering two dates for the chief minister's oath-taking ceremony -- February 14 and 16.

    The Ramlila Maidan was being considered as the probable venue for the ceremony, he said, adding that a grand event was being planned. However, the final call regarding the venue was yet to be taken, the AAP leader said.

    After the selection of the Legislature Party leader, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will be apprised of it. Thereafter, a notification will be issued.

    The AAP stormed back to power in the national capital on Tuesday, winning 62 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

    Arvind Kejriwal led the Aam Aadmi Party to a stupendous victory yet again in the Delhi Assembly polls, dealing a body blow to the main rival BJP and completely decimating the Congress in a keenly-watched battle in the midst of anti-CAA protests.

    The 51-year-old bureaucrat-turned-politician almost replicated the AAP's fairy-tale victory of 2015 by riding on his government's development agenda, and in the process emerged as a key leader in the national political landscape.

    X