  • search
Trending Balakot Delhi Riots
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kejriwal blames ‘external elements’, says no role of ‘Aam Aadmi'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 26: Even as the death toll in the violence rose to 23, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday said that "external elements" are to blame for it and not locals.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    "People of Delhi do not want violence. All this has not been done by the 'aam aadmi'. This has been done by some anti-social, political and external elements," he said, adding that the "Hindus and Muslims in Delhi never want to fight."

    The government also announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a job for a member of the family of Constable Ratan Lal, who died in stone-pelting on Monday.

    The death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law rose to 22 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities.

    On Tuesday, the death toll was 13.

    "The death toll has risen to 22," Medical Superintendent of GTB Hospital Sunil Kumar Gautam said.

    Of the 22 deceased, four were brought to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital earlier in the day, a senior official said.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal new delhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 18:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X