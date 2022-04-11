KCR’s 24 hour deadline to PM Modi over paddy issue

Hyderabad, Apr 11: Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao has given the Centre a deadline of 24 hours to respond if it would procure paddy from the state. KCR said that if the government fails to respond, he will take the protest across the country.

He warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if does not frame a new agriculture policy soon, the farmers will topple the government. I warn PM Modi that you can't mess with farmers. Indian history is a testament that wherever farmers cried, the government loses power. Nobody is permanent... When in power, don't treat farmers unfairly," news agency ANI said while quoting KCR.

He said that Telangana is demanding their right. I would like to say to the PM to frame a new agriculture policy and we will also contribute to that If you don't do anything about it then you will be removed and the new government will make a new integrated agriculture policy, he also said at a dharna site.

The farmers have a right to seek minimum support price for their produce and they are not beggars he said. The TRS has taken the protest to Delhi after the Centre refused to buy parboiled rice in the current rabi season. The government had said that can only procure raw rice and not the parboiled ones which are not consumed largely in India.

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 15:22 [IST]