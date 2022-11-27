KCR to lay foundation stone for airport express Metro on Dec 9

YouTube
    Hyderabad, Nov. 27: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would be laying the foundation for the Airport Express Metro on December 6, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao said in a tweet on Sunday.

    He said the project, starting at Mindspace junction to Shamshabad ( Hyderabad International Airport) Airport, would be 31-km long and cost approximately Rs 6,250 crore.

    "Hyderabad is forging ahead. Happy to announce that CM KCR will be laying the foundation for Airport Express Metro on December 9. This project starting at Mindspace junction to Shamshabad Airport will be 31 KM long & will be costing approximately Rs 6,250 cr," he tweeted.

    The airport express Metro is a Telangana government- funded project and would be completed in three years, he said in another tweet.

    "We have submitted DPR & been in discussions with the Central government for an additional 31-km city Metro expansion; BHEL to Lakdikapul -26 KM & Nagole to LB Nagar - 5 km," he said.

    The State government has already formed a special purpose vehicle- Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) which would be responsible for development, construction, operations and management of the airport Metro link.

    The GMR group, operating the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here, had earlier said the group would invest about 10 per cent of the total cost of the metro rail link project being proposed by the Telangana government for connectivity to the aerodrome from various parts of the city.

