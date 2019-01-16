  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    KCR son KT Rama Rao to hold talks with Jagan Mohan Reddy today

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Jan 16: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao will meet YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday. They are likely to discuss on AP politics and YSRCP may even extend support to proposed Federal Front. This meeting will also have a great impact on state politics.

    KCR son KT Rama Rao to hold talks with Jagan Mohan Reddy today
    Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao

    Rama Rao, who is son of Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K. Chandrashekhar Rao, also known as KCR, along with some other leaders of the party will hold talks with Jaganmohan Reddy, who is the Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh Assembly, TRS sources said.

    Also Read | Nation needs new agricultural-economic models: KCR

    This will be the first direct talks between the leaders of two parties since KCR floated the idea of Federal Front as an alternative to both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

    Read more about:

    telangana rashtra samithi ys jaganmohan reddy ysr congress party k t rama rao

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 10:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue