KCR's daughter Kavitha gets CBI summons in Delhi liquor scam

Manish Sisodia, who is also the education and finance minister in the Delhi government, steered the 2021-22 excise policy introduced in November 2021.

New Delhi, Dec 02: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a summons to K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to appear before it as a witness in the Delhi liquor policy case on Tuesday.

The central agency has issued the notice under Section 160 of CrPC, and asked her to intimate the place of residence as per her convenience for the examination at 11 am on that day.

"I have been issued a CBI Notice under section 160 of Cr.PC seeking my clarification. I have informed the authorities that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on December 6 as per their request," said K Kavitha on receiving CBI notice regarding Delhi liquor scam.

Her name was mentioned in a remand report by the Enforcement Directorate on one of the accused-Amit Arora- in the Delhi liquor scam case.

"We state that we will face any kind of inquiry. If the agencies come and ask us questions we will certainly answer. But tarnishing leaders' images by giving selective leaks to the media, people will refute it," Kavitha said.

Alleging that BJP has toppled eight democratically elected state governments and snatched power through backdoor politics, she dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to keep her and other leaders in jail.

"I request Modi that this attitude has to be changed. It is not possible to win elections by using the ED and CBI. It is very difficult with people of Telangana who are cleverer.

If you say that you will keep us in jail, do it. What will happen? There is nothing to be scared of. Will you hang us? At the most you will keep us in jail. That's all," she said.

Kavitha said it has become a regular practice to send agencies such as ED and CBI to poll-bound states. Telangana is slated to go for Assembly polls November or December next year.

She said as long as TRS Party works for the people's welfare nothing will happen.