KCR releases videos to back MLA poaching charges against BJP

    Hyderabad, Nov 03: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday released videos to back his claim that attempts were made to topple four state governments including his own and Congress-ruled Rajasthan by the BJP.

    In an unexpected press conference, Rao played a video allegedly concerning the episode in which three persons were arrested. While speaking about dethroning non-BJP governments, they took the names of top leaders, Rao said.

    "They openly say in the video we already dethroned eight (state) governments. And how they conducted the operation. Now we (the men) are in the process of dethroning four governments, i.e Telangana, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan," Rao was quoted saying by PTI.

    The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP heads the Delhi government while YSRCP is in the ruling saddle in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

    Rao further said he will send all the evidence he got in the "TRS MLAs poaching case" to the Chief Justice of India, CJs of all High Courts, media houses, CBI and ED for their knowledge.

    He also requested the CJI and judges to "protect the country and safeguard democracy." He said Home Minister Amit Shah himself speaking at a public meeting in Munugode in October had said within one month the TRS Government will go away.

    The Cyberabad Police on October 26 filed an FIR against three persons who allegedly tried to coax four TRS legislators into defecting. However, the BJP leadership in Telangana vehemently denied having any knowledge of the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs by their party.

    The saffron party claimed that it was a drama "scripted, directed and produced" by the Chief Minister.

    X