KCR hints at another lockdown in Hyderabad as COVID-19 cases surge

New Delhi, June 28: A team of medical experts have recommended reimposition of lockdown in Hyderabad to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said there was no need for panic about the rising number of COVID-19 cases and all arrangements are in place to offer treatment to the poor.

"Medical and health departments made proposals that the re-imposition of lockdown in Hyderabad is good. But re-imposition of lockdown will be a very major decision. Government machinery and people should be made ready for this," an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office quoted his as saying.

"Let us examine the situation keenly for two to three days. If need be, cabinet will be convened to discuss proposals for the lockdown, alternatives and other related issues and a decision will be taken," he added.

With a single-day high of 1,087 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, the tally of Coronavirus cases in Telangana had risen to 13,436. With six deaths also reported, the COVID-19 death toll in Telangana had risen to 243, as per a state government bulletin.

PTI reported that of the 1,087 new Coronavirus cases reported on Saturday, 888 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by 73 from Ranga Reddy district and 37 from Medchal.

As per the Saturday bulletin, a total of 4,928 people had been discharged after treatment in Telangana and 8,265 were 'active' cases of patients undergoing treatment. A total of 79,231 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Telangana by Saturday, the state health bulletin added.

Telangana Health Minister E Rajender informed that at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS) at Gachibowli, the recruitment process required for COVID-19 patients services had been completed and June 29 onwards the doctors and staff would join duty at the hospital.

The report added that notices had been sent to private laboratories that had reportedly shown shortcomings in COVID-19 testing during an inspection.