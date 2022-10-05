Free power if BJP doesn’t return to power in 2024: KCR

As Godavari levels rise, Telangana CM instructs officials to be on alert

Telangana CM KCR may announce plans about national foray on Vijayadasami

KCR forays into national politics with 'Bharat Rashtra Samithi'

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

By OneIndia Staff Writer

Hyderabad, Oct 05: Giving his national ambitions a tangible shape, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Wednesday launched a national party 'Bharat Rashtra Samithi' (BRS), by renaming his party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The renaming of the party is followed by CM KCR's visit to several states to represent himself as a national leader ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The national party was launched at its headquarters in Hyderabad. The event was attended by over 250 party leaders, including ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and others.

Free power if BJP doesn’t return to power in 2024: KCR

The decision to rename TRS to BRS was taken in the general body meeting. A resolution was passed by TRS general body, reported ANI.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) renamed as 'Bharat Rashtra Samithi' (BRS).



The decision to rechristen TRS to BRS has been taken in the General body meeting. A resolution has been passed by TRS General Body.



Party workers celebrate the decision. pic.twitter.com/AU4CXoy3db — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

Following the decision to rename the party, the party workers celebrated the decision.

Ahead of the announcement, the TRS supporters put up banners in Hyderabad saying, 'Dear India, he's coming.'

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 14:55 [IST]