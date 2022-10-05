YouTube
    KCR forays into national politics with 'Bharat Rashtra Samithi'

    By OneIndia Staff Writer
    Hyderabad, Oct 05: Giving his national ambitions a tangible shape, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Wednesday launched a national party 'Bharat Rashtra Samithi' (BRS), by renaming his party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

    The renaming of the party is followed by CM KCR's visit to several states to represent himself as a national leader ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

    KCR launches national party BRS

    The national party was launched at its headquarters in Hyderabad. The event was attended by over 250 party leaders, including ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and others.

    Free power if BJP doesn’t return to power in 2024: KCRFree power if BJP doesn’t return to power in 2024: KCR

    The decision to rename TRS to BRS was taken in the general body meeting. A resolution was passed by TRS general body, reported ANI.

    Following the decision to rename the party, the party workers celebrated the decision.

    Ahead of the announcement, the TRS supporters put up banners in Hyderabad saying, 'Dear India, he's coming.'

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 14:55 [IST]
    X