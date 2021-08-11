YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 'KBC 13' Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting, thanks fans for 21 years of show

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Aug 11: Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 13 is all set to premiere on August 23. The host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan is back on the sets of KBC 13 and is working for 12-14 hours to complete the shoot.

    Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday got nostalgic over 21 years of his popular game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC) and thanked fans for their constant love and support.

    Kaun Banega Crorepati KBC 13 Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting, thanks fans for 21 years of show

    The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted pictures from the sets of the Sony TV show.

    "Back on that chair from 2000... That''s 21 years. A lifetime! And gratitude to all that came along," Bachchan, who began filming for the show''s 13th season on Tuesday, wrote.

    KBC Season 13: How to register for Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 2021KBC Season 13: How to register for Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 2021

    The screen icon has hosted the show since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

    Sony TV on late Tuesday evening announced that the show will start airing on August 23.

    On the film front, Bachchan has a packed line-up with projects like thriller "Chehre", Nagraj Manjule''s "Jhund", Karan Johar-backed "Brahmastra" and Ajay Devgn''s directorial "Mayday".

    More AMITABH BACHCHAN News  

    Read more about:

    amitabh bachchan

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 13:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 11, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X