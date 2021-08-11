Kaun Banega Crorepati 'KBC 13' Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting, thanks fans for 21 years of show

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Aug 11: Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 13 is all set to premiere on August 23. The host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan is back on the sets of KBC 13 and is working for 12-14 hours to complete the shoot.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday got nostalgic over 21 years of his popular game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC) and thanked fans for their constant love and support.

The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted pictures from the sets of the Sony TV show.

"Back on that chair from 2000... That''s 21 years. A lifetime! And gratitude to all that came along," Bachchan, who began filming for the show''s 13th season on Tuesday, wrote.

KBC Season 13: How to register for Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 2021

The screen icon has hosted the show since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Sony TV on late Tuesday evening announced that the show will start airing on August 23.

Thank you for the overwhelming response on Part 1 and 2. We now present to you the finale of the three part series #KBCFilmSammaanPart3!



Don't forget to tune in to #KBC13 starting 23rd Aug , 9 pm only on Sony #JawaabAapHiHo. pic.twitter.com/Sdmu8sBGza — sonytv (@SonyTV) August 10, 2021

On the film front, Bachchan has a packed line-up with projects like thriller "Chehre", Nagraj Manjule''s "Jhund", Karan Johar-backed "Brahmastra" and Ajay Devgn''s directorial "Mayday".

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 13:23 [IST]