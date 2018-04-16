Kathua rape victim’s lawyer fear she may be raped or murdered

The advocate representing the Kathua rape victim said that she fears for her life and could get raped or murdered. Deepika Singh Rajawat said, "today, I don't know, I am not in my senses. I can be raped, I can be killed and may be they won't allow me to practice in court. They (have) isolated me, I don't know how I can survive," Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat told ANI.

She added that she has been called anti-Hindu and boycotted socially.

Further, Deepika said she would be approaching the Supreme Court to demand security for herself and her family.

"I will tell this to the Supreme Court. I am feeling bad and it's really unfortunate. You can well imagined my plight. But, I will stand for justice and we would seek justice for the eight-year-old girl," she concluded.

Earlier today, the Bar Council of India (BCI) said a panel has been formed to probe the actions of Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association lawyers, who had stopped police from filing a chargesheet in the Kathua rape and murder case.

In connection with the case, two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed: one against eight people for allegedly being involved in the crime and another has been filed against a group of lawyers which had allegedly stopped the police from filing chargesheet against the eight accused.

Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers leaders, Chandra Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh, have also resigned following accusations of attending a rally in support of the miscreants responsible for the crime.

