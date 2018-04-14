Kathua rape case: No problem in BJP-PDP alliance, says Ram Madhav

Hours after two BJP ministers resigned from the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet for allegedly supporting the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case, senior party leader Ram Madhav said that there was no problem in the PDP-BJP alliance in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir ministers, Chaudhary Lal Singh and Chandra Prakash Ganga, who had drawn criticism from all quarters over their participation in a rally in support of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case, submitted their resignations to state BJP president on Friday (April 13).

"There was some amount of indiscretion on the part of our two ministers. Coming under the pressure of local public they spoke at a gathering in this context," Madhav, who is BJP In-Charge of Jammu and Kashmir, told ANI.

"We took a serious view of it and asked the ministers to take a decision on their own on the matter. And, the ministers have submitted their resignation letters to the state president and we will take appropriate action tomorrow," he added.

Forest Minister Chaudhary Lal Singh and Industries Minister Chander Prakash had attended the rally. Opposition National Conference and the Congress had demanded that Mehbooba sack the two ministers.

"There is no trouble in the BJP-PDP alliance. We are in touch with J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is of the view that the BJP should take a stand on these two ministers and PM also advised us to take appropriate action to send a right message to people," Madhav said.

The rape and killing of the girl, who belonged to the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community, has become a national issue. The gory details of the heinous crime surfaced following filing of charges. The girl had disappeared from a spot near her house on January 10. A week later, her body was found in the same area. A Special Investigation Team, formed to probe the incident, has arrested eight people, including two special police officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destroying evidence.

