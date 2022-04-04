Kashmiri Pandit shot at by terrorists in Shopian; Fourth attack in valley in 24 hours

Displaced Kashmiri pandits will be able to return to valley soon: RSS chief

Srinagar, Apr 04: Terrorists carried out three attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, leaving one CRPF personnel dead and four persons, including two workers from Bihar and a Kashmiri Pandit, injured.

Two CRPF personnel were injured when terrorists opened fire on security forces at Maisuma. They were rushed to SMHS hospital where one of them - Head Constable Vishal Kumar - succumbed to injuries while the other was undergoing treatment.

The area was cordoned off as security forces launched a search operation to track down the assailants but no arrests were made.

35-year-old Bal Krishan alias Sonu, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot at and injured by suspected terrorists at Chotigam in Shopian district late on Monday evening, officials said, adding he was taken to district hospital Shopian.

Earlier in the day, militants opened fire on two non-local labourers in Pulwama district "Terrorists opened firing on Patleshwar Kumar and Jako Chowdhary, both residents of Bihar, at Lajoora this afternoon," the officials said.

They said the duo were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This was second attack on non-local labourers in Pulwama district in as many days. Two workers hailing from Punjab were shot at and injured in Nowpora area of the district on Sunday.

Condemning the killing, National Conference's Omar Abdullah tweeted, "I add my words of condemnation to those of my colleagues & send my condolences to the family of the CRPF jawan killed in the line of duty. Prayers for the injured jawan in the hope that he makes a full recovery."

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: "Condemn attack on CRPF personnel in Maisuma this afternoon. This senseless violence doesn't yield anything apart from inflicting miseries on the innocent families of those killed. My condolences to the family and prayers for the injured." JK Pradesh Congress Committee and the Apni Party also condemned the killing of the CRPF personnel.

