Kashmir to Kanyakumari: NIA gets on the job as ISIS looks to spiral out of control

New Delhi, June 21: Pakistan is having a problem of plenty, where the Islamic State is concerned. In the region, it has not stormed into areas like it did at Mosul or Faluja.

The outfit has used the online recruiting took effectively to bring in the numbers.

Further the outfit has also ensured that there have been defections from outfits such as the Al-Qaeda, Tehrik-e-Taliban.

While these issues would consider Pakistan greatly, for the India the danger lies in the defections into the ISIS from the Hizbul Mujahideen. Kashmir has already witnessed ISIS inspired groups such as the Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam.

The National Investigation Agency which is handling this case has plenty on its plate. It is dealing with a similar problem down South as well. Agency officials tell OneIndia that it finds no connection with the modules in South and Kashmir. However the danger is grave and could spiral into a dangerous situation if not controlled, the official also adds.

The rise of the ISIS in Kashmir has been sudden, with several locals taking a liking for the outfit. There have been attempts made by the ISIS in the past as well, but it started to gain traction only since the past year. The large number of defections especially from the Hizbul Mujahideen has only added to the problem, counterterrorism experts say.

In South, officials say that the problem is of plenty especially in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Telangana has had its fair share of the problem with several instances of Muslim youth leaving the country to be part of the ISIS.

However in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the issue is immense with the ISIS joining hands with radical Islamic groups. Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials have often pointed out that the issue was brushed under the carpet for long as a result of which radical elements had a field day in these states.

Officials say that the problem is not restricted to the rise of the ISIS alone. They are working alongside several radical groups such as the SIMI and PFI as a result of which they are getting ample support on the ground.

Moreover in the recent past, the SIMI has re-surfaced especially in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. All the above mentioned states had informed the Union Home Ministry about the activities of the outfit. They have also cited the convictions of Safdar Nagori and Abu Faisal, who are top operatives of the outfit.

In Kerala, the SIMI poses a major threat. It is closely associated with the PFI and has been involved in several radical activities.

In the ISIS related raids that were conducted in Tamil Nadu, it was also learnt that some of the accused persons and their associates were in touch with Zahran Hashim and his associates, over social media, with the intention of furthering the objectives of ISIS/ Daish in India.