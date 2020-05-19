Kashmir is India’s internal matter says Taliban

New Delhi, May 19: The Taliban has denied reports suggesting that it would join Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. The Taliban made it clear that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

The statement that the Taliban would join Jihad in Kashmir is wrong. The policy of the Islamic Emirate is clear that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, Suhail Shaheen the spokesperson off the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said.

The clarification comes after a post that claimed that a Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said that it was impossible to be friends with India unless the Kashmir issue was resolved. He is also said to have stated that the Taliban would capture Kashmir, after it captures Kabul.

Following these statements, India worked the backchannels to confirm the same. India sought to know what the Taliban's approach was towards the Kashmir issue. However officials in Delhi were told that the posts were fake It was also conveyed to India that these did not reflect the views of the Taliban.