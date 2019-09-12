  • search
    Kashmir integral part of India: Top Muslim body backs Centre's Article 370 move

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 12: Top Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JuH), on Thursday, passed a resolution stating that Kashmir is an "integral part" of the country, and said the welfare of the people in the valley lies in their integration with India.

    Mahmood Madani, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind
    Mahmood Madani, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind:

    The resolution which was adopted in JuH's annual general meeting held here. "It is our firm belief that welfare of Kashmir lies in getting integrated with India," JuH said. Emphasising that it can never support any separatist movement, JuH said, "...it considers such movements not only harmful for India but also for the people of Kashmir."

    The resolution also attacked Pakistan, saying that inimical forces and the "neighbouring country" are bent on destroying Kashmir by using the people as a shield.

