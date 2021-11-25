YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kasargod ISIS case: Key conspirator gets 3 years jail term

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 25: A special court of the National Investigation Agency has convicted and sentenced an Islamic State conspirator in connection with the Kasargod module case.

    The court sentenced Nashidul Hamzafar, a resident of Waynad district to 3 years rigorous imprisonment.

    Kasargod ISIS case: Key conspirator gets 3 years jail term
    Nashidul Hamzafar

    The case pertains to the activities of 14 youth from Kasargod who had left India along with their families between May and July 2016 to join the Islamic State.In pursuance to the criminal conspiracy hatched with fugitive ISIS/ Daish operative accused Abdul Rashid Abdulla besides Ashfak Majeed and others, accused Nashidul Hamzafar had exited India on 3rd October, 2017 and travelled to Muscat, Oman before travelling to Iran and had further reached Kabul, Afghanistan, where he was detained by Afghan Security Agencies during October, 2017 for illegally entering the country and attempting to join his associates, in ISIS/ Daish.

    The NIA had arrested Hamzafar in 2018 after he was deported from Kabul. He later on pleaded guilty to all the charges against him following which he was convicted.

    More ISIS News  

    Read more about:

    isis national investigation agency

    Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 13:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 25, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X