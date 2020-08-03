Karti Chidambaram tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, Aug 03: Karti Chidambaram, Congress MP and son of former union finance minister P Chidambaram, tests positive for COVID-19.

Karti Chidambaram is having mild symptom and now under home-quarantine.

Earlier on Monday, K Chidambaram had tweeted, "I have just tested positive for Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarnatine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol."

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah (55) has tested positive for coronavirus and been admitted to Medanta hospital, located in Haryana's Gurugram near Delhi.

In a tweet, the Minister said his health was fine but he was being hospitalised on the advice of doctors. Shah also requested that all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done.

Shah had taken part in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, which was attended by all top ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Besides Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit also tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," Yediyurappa tweeted.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has been advised home isolation and he will be monitored by a team of doctors from hospital.

"The Governor's condition is mild, asymptomatic and he is clinically stable," said the hospital official.