Karti Chidambaram gets protection from arrest in Aircel-Maxis case

A special court has granted Karti Chidambaram anticipatory bail, thus protecting him from arrest. The order which was reserved earlier today was pronounced by around 3.15 pm.

Earlier the Enforcement Directorate had filed a reply opposing the anticipatory bail. The court while delivering the verdict directed Karti to cooperate with the investigation and also said that he shall be available for questioning when the ED seeks it.

The ED had said that Karti would be needed for interrogation on financial transactions and hence it would be wrong to grant him anticipatory bail. An anticipatory bail plea is filed when someone is seeking protection from arrest.

The ED also said that the Supreme Court had directed it to complete the Aircel Maxis case probe in six months. The SC has further sought for a status report in the case. We will need to submit the status report in two weeks, the ED also said.

Further, it also submitted that if Karti is granted any protection from arrest at this juncture, it would hamper the probe. The ED also said that Karti would be needed for interrogation on financial transactions and hence it would be wrong to grant him anticipatory bail.

The ED which has also filed cases against Karti had indicated that he would need to be questioned. However, Karti then moved the court seeking anticipatory bail. In the meantime, a point of law was raised and it was asked if the ED could carry out an arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Supreme Court would take a final call on the matter.

