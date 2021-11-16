YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kartarpur Corridor reopens tomorrow: Steps to apply online, application status

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 16: In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, the Indian government has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, November 17.

    Kartarpur Corridor

    The historic Kartarpur Corridor the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab with Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province.

    The government has said that Pilgrimage through the Shri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor would be facilitated as per existing procedures and adherence to Covid protocols.

    Who can visit Kartarpur Corridor?

    Only Indian passport holders and OCI holders can visit Kartarpur. Foreigners are not allowed.

    Documents need for Kartarpur Corridor visit registration

    • Valid Indian Passport or OCI
    • Your blood type
    • Name of your local police station (if Indian)
    • Scanned copy of passport size photograph (in JPG format not exceeding 300 kb in size).
    • Scanned copy of Passport (containing photo & personal particulars) and last page containing family details in format only not exceeding 500 kb in size.
    • Scanned Copy of first page of OCI Card in format only not exceeding 500 kb in size.

    Kartarpur Corridor eBooking: Steps to apply

    • Go to prakashpurb550.mha.gov.in.
    • Click on 'Apply Online' at the top
    • Select your nationality and date of journey.
    • Press 'Continue' to proceed.
    • The website will show the dates on which slots are available.
    • Select the day you want to visit Kartarpur as per availability.
    • Part A of the Kartarpur Corridor registration form will appear on the screen Fill it and click on 'Save & Continue'.
    • Do the same for the remaining parts as well.
    • You can check the registration status on the same portal by entering your registration number, passport number and date of birth.

    After successful online registration:

    Take a printout of the registration form and keep with you for reference.
    You will receive SMS and e-mail after successful registration.An ETA will also be generated for them, which will be needed while travelling. A passport is also a necessity along with the ETA while using the Kartarpur Corridor.

    More KARTARPUR CORRIDOR News  

    Read more about:

    kartarpur corridor

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 18:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X