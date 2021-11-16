Kartarpur Corridor reopens tomorrow: Steps to apply online, application status

Pakistan considering proposal for passport-free entry of Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur Corridor

New Delhi, Nov 16: In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, the Indian government has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, November 17.

The historic Kartarpur Corridor the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab with Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province.

The government has said that Pilgrimage through the Shri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor would be facilitated as per existing procedures and adherence to Covid protocols.

Who can visit Kartarpur Corridor?

Only Indian passport holders and OCI holders can visit Kartarpur. Foreigners are not allowed.

Documents need for Kartarpur Corridor visit registration

Valid Indian Passport or OCI

Your blood type

Name of your local police station (if Indian)

Scanned copy of passport size photograph (in JPG format not exceeding 300 kb in size).

Scanned copy of Passport (containing photo & personal particulars) and last page containing family details in format only not exceeding 500 kb in size.

Scanned Copy of first page of OCI Card in format only not exceeding 500 kb in size.

Kartarpur Corridor eBooking: Steps to apply

Go to prakashpurb550.mha.gov.in.

Click on 'Apply Online' at the top

Select your nationality and date of journey.

Press 'Continue' to proceed.

The website will show the dates on which slots are available.

Select the day you want to visit Kartarpur as per availability.

Part A of the Kartarpur Corridor registration form will appear on the screen Fill it and click on 'Save & Continue'.

Do the same for the remaining parts as well.

You can check the registration status on the same portal by entering your registration number, passport number and date of birth.

After successful online registration:

Take a printout of the registration form and keep with you for reference.

You will receive SMS and e-mail after successful registration.An ETA will also be generated for them, which will be needed while travelling. A passport is also a necessity along with the ETA while using the Kartarpur Corridor.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 18:09 [IST]