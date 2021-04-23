Karnataka weekend curfew comes into effect, to remain in force till Apr 26 morning: Metro to remain shut

COVID: Karnataka asks Centre for 1,500 tonnes of oxygen, one lakh vials of Remdesivir

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Apr 23: A strict weekend curfew to contain COVID-19 came into effect in the main cities and towns of Karnataka including Benglauru from Friday night, and it will remain in force till Monday morning.

The government has ordered the weekend curfew from 9 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.

This arrangement will remain in effect till May 4.

Roads were barricaded, vehicles were stopped, and commuters roaming around unnecessarily were asked to go back to their houses in the urban areas.

In Bengaluru, all the flyovers were barricaded and the government buses came to a halt.

Only medical stores remained open while police vehicles, ambulances and government vehicles engaged in COVID-19 duty were seen plying.

There was a mad rush in Bengaluru from 8 pm to return home. However, a downpour prevented several commuters from reaching their destination on time.

Taking into account the rainy weather, the police relaxed the norm and did not fine people who were seen travelling even after 9 pm.

Meanwhile, the government further modified its order on the strict rules to control COVID till May 4.

It said only construction activities where workers are available on site and no one is required to be brought from outside would be permitted.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Friday said that metro services in Bengaluru will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.