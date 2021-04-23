YouTube
    karnataka weekend coronavirus curfew lockdown bangalore metro

    Karnataka weekend curfew comes into effect, to remain in force till Apr 26 morning: Metro to remain shut

    Bengaluru, Apr 23: A strict weekend curfew to contain COVID-19 came into effect in the main cities and towns of Karnataka including Benglauru from Friday night, and it will remain in force till Monday morning.

    Karnataka weekend curfew comes into effect, to remain in force till April 26 morning

    The government has ordered the weekend curfew from 9 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.

    This arrangement will remain in effect till May 4.

    Roads were barricaded, vehicles were stopped, and commuters roaming around unnecessarily were asked to go back to their houses in the urban areas.

    In Bengaluru, all the flyovers were barricaded and the government buses came to a halt.

    Only medical stores remained open while police vehicles, ambulances and government vehicles engaged in COVID-19 duty were seen plying.

    AP govt to provide COVID19 vaccine free of cost to all those above 18 years, imposes night curfewAP govt to provide COVID19 vaccine free of cost to all those above 18 years, imposes night curfew

    There was a mad rush in Bengaluru from 8 pm to return home. However, a downpour prevented several commuters from reaching their destination on time.

    Taking into account the rainy weather, the police relaxed the norm and did not fine people who were seen travelling even after 9 pm.

    Meanwhile, the government further modified its order on the strict rules to control COVID till May 4.

    It said only construction activities where workers are available on site and no one is required to be brought from outside would be permitted.

    The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Friday said that metro services in Bengaluru will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

    Story first published: Friday, April 23, 2021, 22:20 [IST]
