Karnataka: 'We are looking for Cabinet expansion in third week of Sep,' says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Aug 31: Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he is looking for an expansion of the Cabinet in the third week of September.

Siddaramaiah said,''We are looking for an expansion of the Cabinet in the third week of September. This (Karnataka) government will survive for five years and will abide by the common minimum programme that has been decided.

Earlier, the Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met Congress President Rahul Gandhi here and urged him to take early decision on cabinet expansion of the coalition government.

The chief minister also said that the JD(S)-Congress coalition government is secure under the leadership of senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

At present, the cabinet comprises 16 Congress and 10 JD(S) members, including chief minister and deputy chief minister, and as per rule four more can be added, one from JD(S) and three from Congress.