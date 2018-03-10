Karnataka Voter Survey 2018: Top priorities are water, power, least terrorism

Karnataka Assembly polls : Election commission releases voters survey | Oneindia News

Chief Election Commissioner, O P Rawat released a book on the Karnataka Voter Survey 2018 which was conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms and DAKSH. Besides the survey book, the CEC also released the Election Watch Books on Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017.

The survey is an attempt to understand and bring to the forefront, the perceptions of voters regarding issues of importance in their constituency. Conducted just a few months ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, the survey hopes that the political parties, candidates and citizens can reflect on the issues that are important in their constituency. If citizens' issues dominate the discourse during elections, plans to tackle such issues will also develop.

This report outlines the findings of a survey of voters' expectations, perceptions and their evaluation of the 25 most important issues for the voters in their particular region in terms of their capacity, governance and specific roles in improving the living conditions of the voters. These aspects are analyzed in relation to the performance of the government on those issues as perceived by the respondents.

The results of the Perception Assessment shows the striking difference between the priorities of the voters and the performance on those issues and highlights the overall weak efforts of all institutions in fulfilling their role in providing what the voters really need.

ADR believes that the assessment report can be an important tool in engendering improvements within all institutions in refining their own institutional practices or developing better oversight of other bodies. We hope the report will be instrumental in starting a coordinated effort to work together to ensure the most efficient use of resources to serve the nation as a whole.

Highlights of the survey:

Improving water supply and quality in Karnataka is by far the most important issue on Democratic voters' minds, according to the survey conducted. It had a significant score of 8.06 out of a scale of 10 in rural areas and 8.02 out of 10 in urban areas.

Next, most important issues in urban areas were Better Electricity Supply and Better Schools with 7.97 and 7.94 out of 10.

They were followed by Better Roads and Environment protection with 7.81 and 7.80 out of 10.

In rural areas, the next most important issues were Better Schools and Better Roads with significance scores of 8.03 and 7.99 out of 10.

Better Electricity Supply and More Hospitals and Public Health Centres followed them with a score of 7.96 and 7.92 out of 10.

Anti-Terrorism in urban areas had the least significance with a score of 7.20.

In rural areas, Job Training with a score of 7.51 out of 10 had the least significance according to the survey respondents.

The respondents also rated the government for their performance on the issues which they considered very important. The topmost issue, Better Water Supply and Quality scored 7.48 out of 10 in urban and 7.33 in rural areas.

The respondents ranked Better Schools, the highest among the 25 top issues in urban areas with a score of 7.85 out of 10.

The worst performances were on the issues of Public Facilities (6.79), Corruption Eradication (6.77) and Job Trainings (6.40) in urban areas.

In rural areas, the highest performance score was given to Better Schools with 7.58 out of 10.

The worst performance score was given to Better Employment Opportunities (6.70), Corruption Eradication (6.67) and Job Trainings (6.60) in rural areas.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day