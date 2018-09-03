Karnataka urban local body election results 2018 LIVE: Counting of votes begins

Bengaluru, Sep 3: Counting of votes for 102 urban local bodies and three city corportations began on Monday (3 September) and most of the results are expected by night or early Tuesday, as electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used for polling. Though the civic election was earlier scheduled to be held in 105 ULBs, it was postponed in three of them - Somwarpet, Virajpet and Kushalnagar - due to heavy rains and flash floods early this month in their Kodagu district, about 270 km from Bengaluru.

In Karnataka, polling was held for 102 urban local bodies (ULBs) on Friday, with a record 68 per cent voter turnout. The voting began at 7 am amid tight security, and was scheduled to end at 5 pm.

The voting was held in 2,529 wards spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats and in 135 wards of the three city corporations.

In the 2013 civic elections of Karnataka, the Congress had emerged the single largest party winning 1,960 of the 4,976 ULB seats. BJP and JD(S) had tied with victory on 905 seats each, whereas the remaining were bagged by the Independents. On Friday, an average voter turnout of 63.2 per cent was recorded by the SEC. The voting was conducted under the watch of 40,000 security personnel deployed for the safe conduct of the elections.