Karnataka unlock: Revised guidelines to continue in districts with high positivity; curbs relaxed in rest

Bengaluru, June 11: The Karnataka government on Friday has decided to cautiously lift coronavirus lockdown restrictions in districts, including Bengaluru city, where the Covid-19 positivity rate and the number of new cases have declined.

Meanwhile, the state government has also revised guidelines in districts with high positivity- Chikkamagaluru, Shivmogga, Davanagere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belgavi & Kodagu.

After a significant decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases, the unlock process will soon begin in the state from 6 am on June 14 to 6 am on June 21.