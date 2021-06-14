Karnataka Unlock Guidelines: What is open, What is not; Check details

Karnataka unlock: Revised guidelines to continue in districts with high positivity; curbs relaxed in rest

Bengaluru, June 14: Karnataka Covid-19 lockdown will continue in 11 districts which have a high positivity rate till June 21. However, some relaxations have been allowed in the rest of the districts, including Bengaluru from June 14.

Districts like Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu districts will not see any relaxation from lockdown.

Has the lockdown been extended in Karnataka?

Lockdown will continue in 11 districts with high positivity rate till June 21.

Which are the 11 districts where the lockdown will continue?

Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu districts

Have more relaxations been given in other districts other than the 11?

Yes from June 14 onwards

Is there weekend curfew in Bengaluru?

Yes. The weekend curfew will be imposed from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday. The Covid-19 curfew will be imposed from 7 pm to 5 am.

Will government offices be open?

The government offices of agriculture and allied, PWD, Housing, RTOs, Cooperation, NABARD and Revenue departments and Government of India offices can function with 50 per cent staff.

Will industries be allowed to operate?

All industries will be allowed to open with 50 per cent staff, but garment industries will function with 30 per cent employees

Will essential and liquor shops remain open?

Yes, between 6 am and 2 pm

Will parks be open?

Yes, between 5 am and 10 am

Can street vendors do business?

Yes, between 6 am and 2 pm

Will autos and taxis be allowed to operate?

Yes, with two passengers only

Is there a prohibition on inter-district travel

No

Will construction activity be allowed?

Yes, it will be allowed to resume.mAll construction activities and shops related to construction activities, particularly cement and steel, are permitted to function outside containment zones.

Are buses allowed to ply?

No. KSRTC, BMTC, Metro services will ramin shut.

How many people are allowed at weddings?

40 people allowed for Marriages which should be conducted at respective homes.

How many people are allowed at funerals?

Maximum of five people allowed for funerals.

Will schools and colleges be open?

Schools, colleges, educational/coaching institutions, etc will remain closed. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

Will e-commerce operations be allowed?

All facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through stores, or e-commerce companies shall be allowed to operate adhering to National Directives for Covid-19 management. Movement of all types of goods including empty goods vehicles will be allowed.

Will agriculture activity be allowed?

All agriculture and allied activities are allowed.

Story first published: Monday, June 14, 2021, 2:17 [IST]