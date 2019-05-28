  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka told to release 9.19 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, May 28: The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Tuesday asked Karnataka to release 9.19 thousand million cubic (TMC) water to the lower riparian states for June.

    The decision to release the water was taken by the CWMA which was attended by the representatives of the Centre and the riparian states -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry.

    Karnataka told to release 9.19 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu

    "The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has taken a decision for the release of 9.19 TMC of water by Karantaka at the Biligundlu site for June this year," S Masood Husain, the chairman of the CWMA.

    Karnataka JDS-Cong government may go for cabinet expansion to save alliance

    Several parts of Tamil Nadu are grappling with acute water shortage. The Centre had last week also issued a drought advisory to the state in the backdrop of depleting water levels in its reservoirs.

    lok-sabha-home

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka tamil nadu cauvery

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 17:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue