Karnataka to undertake Triaging: What does it mean and how do you pronounce it

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 12: With the number of COVID-19 cases rising, the government of Karnataka has said that Triaging will be strengthened to ascertain whether an infected person will needs to be hospitalised or not.

With there being a lot of stress on the medical system, it has been decided to take a call on whether hospitalisations would be needed in all cases or can a COVID-19 positive patient isolate at home.

What does Triaging mean?

Triage is a process to rapidly examine sick persons and the sorting and allocation of treatment according to a systems of priorities designed maximise the number of survivors. It also means the sorting of patients, as in an emergency room according to the urgency of their need for care.

The word Triage comes from a French word trier, which means to sort or select. Its historic roots for medical purposes go back to the days of Napoleon when triaging large groups of wounded soldiers was necessary says verwelath.com.

This process is called triage. The purpose of triage is to save as many lives as possible. ... Without a triage plan in place, resources are likely to be wasted-and more people are likely to die. Therefore, it is important that your municipality develop a pandemic triage plan says Paho.org.

Nurse Triage' refers to the formal process of early assessment of patients attending an accident and emergency (A&E) department by a trained nurse, to ensure that they receive appropriate attention, in a suitable location, with the requisite degree of urgency says ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 9:31 [IST]