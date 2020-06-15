Karnataka to rope in pvt hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients, to fix rates: Minister

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Bengaluru, June 15: Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said private hospitals would be roped in to treat COVID-19 patients in the state and rates fixed for everything, from testing to treatment.

"...the private hospitals that will treat COVID-19 patients...for them rates will be fixed, it will be uniform across the state. Maybe there will be some variation for Bengaluru, but for the entire state, a uniform rate structure will be fixed," Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said private nursing homes and corporate hospitals, especially those that have a large number of beds, will have to set up isolation wards and come forward to treat coronavirus patients in the days to come.

"Efforts are on in this direction and instructions will be issued in this regard soon by the government. The government alone cannot provide treatment. Private and government sectors both will have to join hands and make efforts to control coronavirus," he added.

Sudhakar was speaking after attending the meeting of senior Ministers and officials, chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, to discuss the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state and in Bengaluru.

Stressing that rates would be fixed for everything, from testing to treatment, he said the government would not allow anyone to indulge in 'extortion' at this time of crisis and would take 'merciless action' against such people.

"At the meeting today, it was decided that private hospitals should also provide treatment. So we will discuss with the central government and ICMR, we will see what rates to be fixed, also regarding getting grants for this under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme, because private wont treat freely for the poor, and government will have to pitch in to bare cost," he added.

Karnataka travel rules: Travellers from Chennai, Delhi to undergo 3-day institutional quarantine

Stating that going forward, the government alone cannot manage everything, he said government, private and all citizens have to join hands to fight the virus and save lives.

"Our health is in our hands. If we don't safeguard our health, can the government keep watch on every individual?" he asked in response to a question about incidences of not following guidelines and adhering to social distancing norms.

Sudhakar also requested the media to exercise restraint while telecasting news relating to COVID and see to it that it leads to fear mongering among people.