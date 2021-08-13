Schools in Karnataka to reopen for students of Class 8 to 12 from August 23

Karnataka to impose strict Covid rules after Aug 15? CM to chair crucial meet tomorrow

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Aug 13: Karnataka may implement strict measures in place after August 15 to prevent a possible third wave of Covid-19. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to hold a meeting with experts on Saturday in Bengaluru on the possible third wave COVID-19.

"Karnataka Chief Minister to hold a meeting with experts on Saturday in Bengaluru regarding third wave COVID19. Likely to impose more strict rules after August 15," said R Ashok who's also the minister in-charge of Bangalore.

Meanwhile, the second serosurvey conducted in the state has revealed that one Covid patient in Karnataka was spreading the infection to around 12 others in January this year.

The study found antibodies in 15.6% of the population and active Covid infection in just 0.5%. Statewide infection fatality rate (IFR) was estimated as 0.11%, and Covid-19 burden estimated between 26.1 to 37.7%.

The study of 41,228 participants across 290 healthcare facilities in all 30 districts of Karnataka was done among three groups of participants (low, moderate, and high-risk). Consenting participants were subjected to real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing, and antibody (IgG) testing.

The survey helped identify districts that needed better testing, reporting, and clinical management. The state was far from attaining natural immunity during the survey and hence must step up vaccination coverage and enforce public health measures to prevent the spread of COVD-19.

Story first published: Friday, August 13, 2021, 17:11 [IST]