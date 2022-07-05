YouTube
    Karnataka State Minorities Commission appeals against illegal buying, transporting cattle

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, July 5: The Karnataka State Minorities Commission has appealed to Muslims to desist from either illegally buying or transporting cattle for slaughter ahead of the Bakrid festival.

    Karnataka govt bans transporation, illegal slaughtering of cow, buffalo for Bakrid
    "I call upon all the Muslim brethren to desist from either buying or transporting the cattle for slaughter. I would also appeal to all, not to become slaves of the heart but be slaves of the mind and don't become emotional on this and try to violate the orders of the government.

    As the citizens of this state, we are duty-bound to comply with the orders of the government. Any violation will bring wrath on the community which may at times end up with the deterioration of peace and tranquillity," the message from Abdul Azeem, chairman of Karnataka State Minorities Commission, said.

    This appeal comes at a time when a lot of communally-disturbing events are being reported from across the country.

