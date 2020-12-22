Karnataka: SSLC, PUC exams will not be held in March

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Dec 22: The board exams for classes 10 and 12 will not be heldin March 2021, announced Karnataka's Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday.

"The Department of Education is making all the preparations for the reopening of schools and colleges ensuring that process is safe and sound. The SSLC and PUC exams will not take place in March 2021 due to the shortage of time," Kumar in a statement said.

The minister said that the timetable for both the exams will be finalised in a week after consulting department officials, school and teachers' associations.

The Karnataka government on Saturday decided to reopen schools and Pre-University Colleges that were shut due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, for class 10 and second year PUC (class 12) students from January 1.

The schools and PU colleges have remained closed since March just ahead of the national lockdown was first enforced to combat COVID-19. Degree and engineering colleges in the state were reopened on November 17.