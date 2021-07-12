Thawarchand Gehlot all set to be sworn-in as Governor of Karnataka on July 11

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021: HC rejects plea seeking exam cancellation

Bengaluru, July 12: Karnataka High Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the state government's decision to hold Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams in July. As per the court order, the Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021 will be held as scheduled from July 19 and July 22, 2021.

While issuing the order, the court observed that conducting the exams is in the interest of students and noted that the state had taken measures with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plea filed by SV Singre Gowda said that students had difficulties in understanding the subjects due to the online and prayed for cancellation of Karnataka SSLC exams 2021.

This time the SSLC examwill be held in two days where multi-choice objective type questions will be asked. The core subject exam such as mathematics, Social Science and Science will be held on July 19 and language subject exam will take place on July 22. Both the exams will take place from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM.

The Karnataka government, which cancelled the Second PUC exams, is all set to hold SSLC exams with covid protocol.

A child with COVID like symptoms will be asked to write in a separate exam hall whereas a COVID positive student can write exam from a COVID care centre. Students will be allowed to wear surgical or good cloth masks as the Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 had said that N-95 masks were not necessary.

There will be compulsory health check-up at all the exam centres where students will be sanitised and undergo thermal screening.

There will be 12 students in each hall, which means one student in each desk.